TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Fenerbahce clinch second EuroLeague title with commanding win over Monaco
Fenerbahce Beko lift EuroLeague crown, topping AS Monaco 81–70 in a stunning finale to claim their second title in club history.
Türkiye's Fenerbahce clinch second EuroLeague title with commanding win over Monaco
Fenerbahce's victory marks a major milestone for Turkish basketball, as the team becomes the only Turkish club with multiple EuroLeague titles. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 25, 2025

Fenerbahce Beko have captured their second Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title night, defeating AS Monaco 81-70 in a high-intensity showdown that marked a historic return to the top of European basketball. 

The Istanbul-based club, whose last EuroLeague triumph came in 2017, on Sunday night showcased dominance on both ends of the court, thrilling fans with a blend of experience, energy, and precision.

Held in front of a roaring crowd, the game saw Fenerbahce establish control early, with sharp perimeter shooting and a suffocating defence that kept Monaco on the back foot for most of the match. 

Key performances from the American forward Nigel Hayes and Serbian forward Marko Guduric provided the spark, while head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius’s tactical discipline kept the French side from mounting a serious comeback.

Recommended

Second title in Europe’s biggest basketball event

The victory marks a major milestone for Turkish basketball, as Fenerbahce become the only Turkish club with multiple EuroLeague titles. It also caps off a remarkable season for the Yellow Canaries, who rebounded from early-season struggles to peak at just the right moment.

As celebrations erupted in Istanbul and beyond, club officials and fans alike hailed the triumph as a testament to resilience, teamwork, and Fenerbahce’s growing stature on the European stage. 

With a second star now added to their legacy, the club sets its sights on maintaining continental dominance in seasons to come.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay