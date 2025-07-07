TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister meets Russian, Kazakh counterparts on sidelines of BRICS
Hakan Fidan, Sergey Lavrov discuss regional issues such as Israel’s growing aggression, developments in Gaza.
Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation in the field of energy. / AA
July 7, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, on Monday, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues, including the risks posed by Israel’s growing aggression in the region, recent developments in Gaza, Iran’s nuclear activities, and the situation in Afghanistan, the sources added.

Fidan also met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on Monday in Brazil, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The two-day BRICS summit opened on Sunday, bringing together leaders from major emerging economies to discuss global security, governance reform, and cooperation in the Global South.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as long-standing members, plus several recent additions to the group.

Türkiye has applied to join BRICS, and it got a special invitation to this year's summit.

