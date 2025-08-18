US President Donald Trump has interrupted a meeting with European leaders at the White House to call Russian President Vladimir Putin about efforts to secure a Ukraine deal, according to a source close to the talks.

The call took place while Trump was hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Commission, and NATO.

According to German daily Bild, Trump stepped out of the East Room, where talks were being held behind closed doors, to take the call separately.

He had previously said he would call Putin after meeting with the Europeans.

The meeting was concluded shortly after.

Security guarantees

European leaders in Washington underscored that binding security guarantees for Ukraine would be essential to any lasting peace.

"We are here, Europeans, as friends and allies ... Stop the killing. This is really our common interest," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.