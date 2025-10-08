WAR ON GAZA
Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump
Trump says Israel will withdraw troops to agreed upon lines and all captives will be released.
Trump says all captives will be released. / AP
9 hours ago

Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal, allowing for the release of all Israeli hostages, US President Donald Trump announced.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump added.

All parties will be "treated fairly," he added.

The president described the moment as a "great day" for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, the surrounding nations and the US.

Egypt's Al-Qahera News, which has links to the state intelligence services, said a deal "was reached tonight on all the terms and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement".

Hamas confirms

After the announcement, Hamas said it agreed to the deal, thanking Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for their efforts.

"Hamas announces that an agreement has been reached providing for an end to the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupiers, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange," it said in a statement on Telegram.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of our mediator brothers in Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye. We also commend the efforts of US President Donald Trump, which aim for a final end to the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupying Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

Netanyahu claims ‘moral victory’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the announcement, said he will convene the government tomorrow to approve the agreement and bring back the captives.

"A great day for Israel," Netanyahu added in a statement following Trump’s statement.

He said the deal is a “diplomatic success” and “moral victory” for Israel.

He hailed the military’s genocidal actions in Gaza to reach this “turning point.”

Deal after two years of genocide

The announcement comes a day after the second anniversary of the start of Israel's genocide on besieged Gaza.

During the past two years, Israel has killed over 67,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Experts say the number is significantly higher.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
