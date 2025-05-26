Syrian Defence Minister Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra has vowed to build an army based on a “national military doctrine” under a unified command, stressing that no group will be allowed to act independently of the Defence Ministry.

Abu Qasra said the former army’s reputation was stained by abuses against civilians, and his ministry is now working to restore trust between the armed forces and the public.

“We are working to bridge the gap between the army and the people,” he said.

Abu Qasra recently paid an official visit to Türkiye alongside President Ahmad al Sharaa and the Syrian Foreign Minister, where they met with their Turkish counterparts as part of efforts to normalise relations and enhance regional cooperation.

The minister revealed that his office had engaged with around 130 armed factions and achieved “significant success” in integrating them under the ministry’s authority. He emphasised: “No group will be allowed to act outside the Defence Ministry’s authority.”

Abu Qasra said the ministry is working closely with the Interior Ministry to pursue remnants of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, seize illicit weapons, and ensure arms remain under state control. Preventing further abuses against Syrians remains a key priority.