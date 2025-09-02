WORLD
2 min read
Suspect in murder of Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker denies Russian links
Ukraine’s police chief earlier accused Russia of orchestrating Parubiy’s killing, but the suspect who admitted to the crime said it was an act of personal revenge.
Suspect in murder of Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker denies Russian links
Parubiy was a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014. / AP
September 2, 2025

A man accused of murdering a pro-Western Ukrainian politician admitted on Tuesday that he carried out the killing but denied working for Russia, describing the attack as "personal revenge".

Mykhailo Stselnikov, 52, was arrested late on Sunday after allegedly shooting former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy the day before in the western city of Lviv.

"This is my personal revenge against the Ukrainian authorities," Stselnikov told reporters in a video published by Ukrainian news outlets.

"Yes. I admit that I killed him," he said.

When asked whether he worked directly with Russian special services, he replied: "No".

'Carefully planned'

Ukrainian police claimed on Monday that Russia was linked to the crime, which had been "carefully planned".

Recommended

"We know that this crime was not accidental. There is Russian involvement. Everyone will be held accountable before the law," police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi said on Facebook.

Video appeared to show the assailant, dressed as a courier driver, shoot Parubiy multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Parubiy, a former parliament speaker, was a leading figure in the country's pro-European protest movements of 2004 and 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the murder as "horrific".

Since Russia started its offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have accused each other of planning and carrying out assassinations of key political and military figures.

Russian state media said Parubiy has been wanted by Russian authorities since 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Ukrainian former parliamentary speaker Parubiy killed in Lviv
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games