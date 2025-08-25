Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, stating that Israel’s ruthless Benjamin Netanyahu government is "relentlessly" continuing its brutal assaults to destroy everything that belongs to humanity.

Erdogan's comments followed a Cabinet meeting that was held in eastern Bitlis province on Monday.

His remarks on the Israeli attack came after the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defence personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.