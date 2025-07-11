In a world grappling with the erosion of Western-led multilateralism and the resurgence of geopolitical rivalries, Türkiye is pursuing a multifaceted diplomacy, strengthening ties with both the West and the Global South.

At the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio , leaders of the 11 largest emerging economies signed a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism, international law, and a more equitable global order.

The bloc adopted 126 commitments covering global governance, finance, health, artificial intelligence, climate crisis, and other strategic areas.

Representing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the summit under a new designation — “partner country” — a status offered by BRICS to a handful of nations seen as strategically aligned but not yet full members.

Fidan said that Türkiye would remain “closely engaged” with the bloc, as the country seeks to diversify its diplomatic alignments and strengthen ties with the Global South.

“Türkiye is heard and sought after on many platforms thanks to its international stance. There is an international community that wants to benefit from our experiences and views,” the minister said at the summit.

Convened under Brazil’s presidency with the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, the summit marked a turning point in the evolution of BRICS.

Analysts see Türkiye’s engagement at the bloc as part of a broader foreign policy recalibration.

“Türkiye’s enthusiasm for joining BRICS is not just about trade,” Professor Zeynep Ozden Oktav, an expert in international relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, tells TRT World. “It’s deeply political.”

For Türkiye, the invitation is more than symbolic. It reflects an emerging worldview in Ankara: one that is increasingly open to the political and economic orbit of non-Western powers.

“The bloc’s appeal lies in its ability to challenge the existing order, particularly as US credibility continues to wane, especially after its muted response to the crisis in Gaza,” Oktav says.

The Gaza conflict loomed large over the summit. In an unprecedented move, BRICS issued a forceful statement condemning the humanitarian catastrophe and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The statement marked one of the clearest geopolitical positions taken by the group in recent years, highlighting its evolution from a trade-focused bloc into a platform with moral and political aspirations.

While the Russia–Ukraine war received more cautious treatment, the Gaza statement resonated with many in the Global South and further validated BRICS as a space for voicing collective concerns overlooked in traditional Western forums.

‘A new diplomatic terrain’

According to associate professor Suay Nilhan Acikgoz, a scholar of international politics, “BRICS is no longer simply a trade bloc, it has become an influential voice in global affairs,”

The past two years have seen BRICS deepen its development agenda and expand its regional influence, offering a new model of cooperation to emerging economies.