WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
The demolitions included 16 homes and brought the year’s total to 93 structures, 53 of them residential.
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes. / AA
June 2, 2025

The Israeli army demolished 33 Palestinian structures in the occupied East Jerusalem last month, a record number this year, an Israeli rights group has said.

The demolished buildings included 16 residential units and 17 non-residential structures, Ir Amim organisation said in a statement on Monday.

The demolitions brought the number of Palestinian buildings razed by Israel in the occupied city to 93, including 53 residential structures and 40 non-residential buildings, the group said.

Figures released by the Israeli group showed that 23 buildings were demolished in January, 15 in February, 14 in March, and 8 in April.

Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, as only a small number of permits are issued for Palestinians in East Jerusalem annually, according to Israeli, Palestinian, and international human rights organisations.

In contrast, there has been a rising number of permits issued by Israeli authorities for the construction of settlements on the territory of East Jerusalem.

Recommended

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al Aqsa Mosque is located.

It illegally annexed the entire city in 1980, which was never recognised by the international community.

RelatedTRT Global - Global outrage over Israeli plan to build new West Bank settlements

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions