Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has condemned Israel’s genocide in Gaza in strong terms during an address to the United Nations Security Council, saying the conflict has turned the enclave into a "concentration camp" and accusing Israel of systematically targeting civilians.

"As we gather in this hall today, Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people continues unabated," Fidan said on Wednesday.

"Over 2 million people are enduring unspeakable suffering in Gaza."

He cited mass displacement, widespread destruction, and the deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid.

"Civilians are being indiscriminately killed at aid distribution points as they try to access food and water. Starvation is being used as a weapon of war," he said.

‘Machine fed by hate’

Fidan accused Israel of violating every core principle of international humanitarian law.

"It doesn't matter whether you are a child fetching water or a mother searching for food—you are a target of the Israeli war machine," he said.

"This is a machine fed by hate and impunity."

He warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated into a test of global moral resolve.

"Some choose to look away. This cannot continue."