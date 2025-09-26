POLITICS
3 min read
'Evaluating' if UN, its organs, could be relocated to Istanbul or elsewhere, says top official
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric tells TRT World the world body is "continuously evaluating" if the Turkish city or any other region could host UN and its main bodies amid funding crisis and US interference.
'Evaluating' if UN, its organs, could be relocated to Istanbul or elsewhere, says top official
Palestinian President Abbas should have been given a visa, says Stephane Dujarric [File] / AA
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 26, 2025

United Nations: Amid financial pressure and political interference by the United States, a senior UN official has stated that the world body is discussing whether the UN and its key organs could be relocated from New York to other world cities, including Istanbul, Türkiye's financial centre.

"Moving traditional UN headquarters to other cities is something that is being looked at, something that has already happened," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told the media on Friday at the UN headquarters.

In his UN General Assembly speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised that Istanbul could serve as an excellent UN hub.

Other leaders, including Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, during their speeches also proposed moving the crisis-hit UN and its branches to their cities.

Asked by TRT World if Istanbul could be the city where the UN could be shifted, Dujarric said, "Istanbul is already home to a number of regional hubs for various UN organisations, so it is something we are continuously evaluating."

Five of the UN's six principal organs—the General Assembly, the Security Council, the United Nations Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, and the UN Secretariat—are all based at UN Headquarters in New York.

The sixth, the International Court of Justice, is based at The Hague, the Netherlands.

Amid significant cuts to UN funding, particularly from the United States under the Trump administration in 2025, there has been a growing discussion and increasing demands from various international figures for relocating the UN headquarters and some of its agencies from New York City.

The funding crisis has led to budget deficits in UN, prompting cost-saving measures like staff reductions. Consequently, several countries, including Türkiye, are proposing Istanbul as a potential UN hub.

Reports indicate a potential $500 million budget reduction for 2026, which could result in a 20 percent reduction in staff globally. This has prompted internal memos outlining major overhauls, such as merging departments and shifting resources away from expensive Western hubs.

Recommended

'Abbas should have been given a visa'

The appeals arise from fiscal strain, political meddling by the host nation, and widespread discontent with US sway over the organisation.

Dujarric was asked to characterise the global system that allows a leader [Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu], wanted by the International Criminal Court, to speak at the UN and his counterpart from Palestine [Mahmoud Abbas], who is officially stating that Palestine recognises Israel is barred from entering the UN.

"Our position is that every president including President Abbas should have been given a visa, the fact that he and his delegation [was denied visa by US] we feel goes contrary to the [UN rules] because every representative of every member state or permanent observers have a right to speak," at the UN.

Prior to the UNGA, the US declared it would deny visas to Palestinian leader and his delegates for the General Debate and other meetings in its New York headquarters.

As the UN's host, Washington is obliged not to impede delegates.

Instances include barring Sudan's Omar al-Bashir in 2013 due to ICC charges, and moving the 1988 General Assembly to Geneva after Yasser Arafat was denied entry.

The Trump administration claims compliance, yet critics view the move as a blow to multilateralism, citing withdrawals from WHO, climate accords, and sanctions on ICC judges.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat