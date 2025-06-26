Washington, DC — In the heart of America's largest metropolis, a soft-spoken 33-year-old Muslim socialist has shaken the bones of the political establishment.

Zohran Mamdani sent shockwaves through the US political class on Tuesday, dispatching former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a rout and emerging as the presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City.



This seismic ascent now positions him on the brink of leading one of the world's most storied cities.

"Democrats are looking for something fresh," Paul M. Collins, Jr., professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, tells TRT World.



"Young Democratic voters in particular are rejecting the old guard of the party and see Mamdani as bringing a new perspective."

That perspective belongs to Mamdani, an Indian-origin, Ugandan-born, Queens-raised, state assemblyman who dismantled the very foundations of what used to be considered electable in NYC.



For Mamdani, there has been no corporate political action committee (PAC) money. No glossy TV ad blitzes. No deference to the centrist playbook that made household names out of Clintons and Cuomos.

"This is a turning point," Jordan Zane, a 26-year-old organiser from Crown Heights tells TRT World on the phone.



"We're not interested in the politics of survival anymore. We want dignity, homes, transit and truth. Zohran (Mamdani) seems to understand that."

Cuomo's fall, Mamdani's rise

Cuomo's attempt at a comeback was meant to be the story.



A dynastic name with deep coffers, network muscle, and, still, a smirk of confidence. But the shadow of scandal proved too long.

Cuomo, once the commanding governor who guided New York through the pandemic before resigning under a cloud of harassment allegations, now looked like a relic in a city teeming with younger voices.

"Mamdani’s victory," says Collins, "can be cautiously viewed as a sign that Democrats are turning away from the party's old guard and embracing Mamdani as a fresh voice."

Mamdani didn't win on his own.

He rode a wave — a cresting, churning coalition of white progressives from brownstone Brooklyn, working-class Asians and Latinos in Queens, and a kaleidoscopic mix of students and artists sprinkled across Manhattan.

Their connective tissue wasn't race or religion, but rage at the rent, subway delays, empty fridges, and an unshakeable feeling that the city wasn't theirs anymore.

Shift from old politics

His base had its blind spots, too.

He failed to win in several Black precincts where long-standing ties to centrist leadership remain strong, and he struggled in many Orthodox Jewish pockets, where his vocal support for Palestinian rights alienated traditional voters.

But that didn't stop the groundswell. His X posts — clear, confrontational — echoed his stance.



"Israel is committing a genocide," he wrote on October 31 last year. He's also stood firm in his backing of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, calling it "the core of my politics, which is non-violence."

Those positions drew fire. Conservative commentators, Wall Street veterans, and political foes unloaded.

Dan Loeb, hedge fund billionaire and ardent Cuomo backer, fumed online: "It's officially hot commie summer."

Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer, however, saw a different story: "What's happening in NYC is a blaringly loud message to those in the Dem establishment who still cling to old politics… too afraid to say what needs to be said."

The centre can't hold