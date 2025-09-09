WAR ON GAZA
Qatar calls for 'retaliation from the whole region' after Israeli attack in Doha
Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani says Washington alerted Doha 10 minutes after "treacherous" Israeli strikes were already under way.
Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani calls Israeli attack on Doha a "pivotal moment" for region. / AFP
September 9, 2025

Qatar's Prime Minister has warned that his country reserves the right to retaliate to Israel's deadly attack in Doha, calling it a "pivotal moment" for Middle East and seeking "response from the entire region."

"Qatar... reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a press conference late on Tuesday, adding Israel used weapons that were not detected by Qatar's air defence radar.

"We believe that today we have reached a decisive moment. There should be retaliation from the whole region to such barbaric actions," he added.

Al Thani condemned Israeli aggression, calling it an act of "state terrorism."

He warned that Doha "reserves the right to retaliate for these treacherous attacks," signalling that the Gulf state sees the escalation as crossing a dangerous threshold.

Al Thani pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's earlier claims that he would reshape the region, asking pointedly, "does he mean Gulf region also?"

"Israel is working to sabotage every chance for peace," he said.

He added that the crisis had reached "a decisive" point, underlining the gravity of what Doha sees as a widening conflict.

Mediation defines Qatar

The Qatari PM also noted that US officials first warned Qatar of the Israeli attack 10 minutes after the "treacherous" attack began.

Al-Thani added that the mediation efforts are part of the Qatari identity and nothing would deter its role in that regard.

"Qatar will continue its mediation efforts to achieve peace in Gaza, despite this treacherous attack," he said, referring to ongoing Israeli genocide in besieged Gaza.

"Nothing will deter us from continuing this mediation in the region."

"In recent days, intensive negotiations have taken place at the request of the American side to discuss the latest proposal submitted by them. Despite their knowledge and continuous participation through sending delegations to Doha, the Israeli side has deliberately worked to obstruct every effort aimed at opening a window for peace," Al Thani said.

"Does the world need a clearer message than this? Who is closing the door to peace? Does the international community still need additional proof? Who is the real bully in this region?"

The White House said earlier on Tuesday that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff had been told to inform Qatari officials of the "impending" Israeli attacks.

US President Donald Trump spoke separately with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the incident, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump assured Qatar that such an attack "will not happen again on their soil", she added.

