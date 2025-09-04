WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza-bound flotilla slams Israeli minister's plan to seize boats, designate activists 'terrorists'
The Global Sumud Flotilla says such threats are not only baseless and unjust but also constitute blatant violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
Gaza-bound flotilla slams Israeli minister's plan to seize boats, designate activists 'terrorists'
Around 200 activists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission. / AA
September 4, 2025

The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla has condemned Israel's national security minister's "baseless threats" to designate activists as “terrorists” and seize the boats, saying the mission is "humanitarian, lawful, and unstoppable."

In a statement on Thursday, the flotilla reminded that they will reach the shores of Tunisia, where they will be joined by additional vessels before continuing to Gaza's shores with lifesaving humanitarian aid.

In response to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s plans to designate Global Sumud Flotilla activists as terrorists and seize boats, the statement said they will not be deterred by the "baseless threats of Israeli officials."

"Our mission is humanitarian, lawful, and unstoppable. To that end, the Global Sumud Flotilla strongly condemns the threats by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in an attempt to intimidate our participants and falsely brand them as 'terrorists", it added.

It warned that such threats are "not only baseless and unjust but also constitute a blatant violation" of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

The statement added that Israel's colonial-settler occupation has "long weaponised such tactics" and used them against the "Palestinian people, criminalising, brutalising, and dehumanising them."

Recommended

"This latest attempt to intimidate our coalition is a continuation of the similar violent strategy used against Palestinian civilians, journalists, medics, and international activists who dare to stand against apartheid and genocide," said the Flotilla.

The statement that the Global Sumud Flotilla stands united in its humanitarian mission to deliver urgently needed food, water, and medical supplies to the Palestinian people, "enduring a catastrophic genocide, famine, and spiralling health crisis caused by Israel's illegal siege on Gaza."

They also called on the international community, the UN, and all governments to stand firmly with them and guarantee the flotilla's safe passage into Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona’s port late Monday after bad weather forced its return on Sunday.

Around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
UK bans Israelis from prestigious military academy over Gaza genocide