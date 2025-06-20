WAR ON GAZA
‘List of shame’: Gaza tops UN ranking for violence against children in conflict
The UN’s annual report documents violations against children under 18 in and around 20 conflict zones worldwide. An accompanying "list of shame" names the parties responsible for the violations.
June 20, 2025

 A UN report has revealed that violence against children in conflict surged to “unprecedented levels” in 2024, with 41,370 grave violations recorded — the highest figures since monitoring began nearly three decades ago. 

The number of child victims subjected to multiple violations also increased to 22,495.

The new figure surpasses that of 2023 — another record year that marked a 21 percent increase from the year before.

Topping the list of places suffering the grimmest rankings were the Palestinian territories — Gaza, occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank — where Israeli forces were responsible for the vast majority of violations.

Violations include killing, maiming, recruiting and abducting, sexual violence, attacking schools and hospitals, and denying access to humanitarian aid

