WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Thousands rally in Berlin against Israeli genocide in Gaza
Protesters demand an end to the 'war of annihilation,' urge Germany to stop arms deliveries to Israel.
Thousands rally in Berlin against Israeli genocide in Gaza
Over 20,000 rally in Berlin against Israeli genocide in Gaza / AA
September 13, 2025

More than 20,000 people have rallied in Berlin to voice their outrage over the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Titled ‘Stop the genocide in Gaza,’ speakers voiced their strong protest on Saturday against Israel’s brutal military assault in the Palestinian enclave.

“We are all here today to support our brothers and sisters in Palestine. The vast, vast majority of ordinary people all over the globe are demanding an end to the unspeakable crime that Israel is committing. Not just in Gaza but in the rest of occupied Palestine,” said former Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters in his video message to the crowd.

Israel’s genocidal war

Recommended

At least 64,803 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023.

Head of the left-populist BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht emphasised that one should not conclude from Germany’s Nazi past that one should "unconditionally support a right-wing extremist (Israeli) government that commits genocide."

Rather, the right lesson is to raise one's own voice. Germany is not just a spectator but an "accomplice." Chancellor Friedrich Merz is "trampling" all over international law by sending arms to Israel, she said.

Waving Palestinian flags, protesters also called for an end to German arms deliveries to Israel.

RelatedTRT World - Germany condemns Israel’s 'unacceptable' actions in Gaza
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
UK bans Israelis from prestigious military academy over Gaza genocide
Pro-Palestinian protests in Spain force cancellation of La Vuelta cycling race's final stage