The US House of Representatives has passed three landmark cryptocurrency bills, fulfilling the Trump administration's commitment to the once-controversial industry.

Lawmakers easily approved the CLARITY Act on Thursday, which aims to establish a clearer regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

The bill is designed to clarify industry rules and divide regulatory authority between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

It will now advance to the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim majority.

House legislators also readily passed the GENIUS Act, which codifies the use of stablecoins - cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like the US dollar or US bonds.

This bill is expected to go directly to President Trump for his signature to become law.

The Senate passed the GENIUS Act last month, and it sets requirements such as mandating that issuers hold reserves of assets equal in value to their outstanding cryptocurrency.

"This historic legislation will bring our payment system into the 21st century. It will ensure the dominance of the US dollar. It will increase demand for US Treasuries," said Senator Bill Hagerty, the measure's sponsor in the Senate.

This wave of legislation follows years of skepticism towards crypto, driven by the belief that the sector, born from bitcoin's success, should be tightly controlled and kept separate from mainstream investors.

However, after crypto investors contributed millions of dollars to his presidential campaign last year, Trump reversed his previous doubts about the industry.

He even launched a Trump meme coin and other ventures as he prepared for his return to the White House and hosted a gala dinner for the coin's top buyers once he was in office.

And according to the Financial Times, Trump is now preparing to open the $9 trillion US retirement market to cryptocurrency investments as well as gold, and private equity.