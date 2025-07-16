TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Erdogan and Mohammed bin Zayed oversee the signing of major cooperation deals in Ankara, including agreements on trade, defence, tourism, and polar research.
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Turkish President Erdogan describes the visit as a continuation of the momentum established during his trip to Abu Dhabi in 2023. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 16, 2025

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have taken a major step toward strengthening their strategic partnership, signing seven bilateral agreements during UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Ankara.

The accords were finalised on Wednesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a high-level meeting between the two leaders and the inaugural session of the Türkiye–UAE High-Level Strategic Council.

Welcoming Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation, Erdogan described the visit as a continuation of the momentum established during his own trip to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

“We laid the foundation of our strategic partnership then — and today, it’s producing concrete results across almost every field,” Erdogan said.

RelatedTRT Global - UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties

Expanding trade, deepening ties

Recommended

Highlighting the rapid growth in economic relations, Erdogan noted the dramatic rise in trade volume: “Only a few years ago, we questioned whether $10 billion in trade was attainable. Now, we aim to exceed $20 billion this year and reach $40 billion in the medium term.”

The agreements span a wide range of sectors, including defence, investment, technology, energy, tourism, and food security. Notably, an MoU was signed on mutual investment cooperation in tourism and hospitality, while additional deals focus on pharmaceuticals, industrial production, agriculture, and food sectors.

Defence cooperation was also formalised with an agreement on the mutual protection of classified information.

The two sides signed a memorandum to establish a joint consular committee and launched a unique pact on collaboration in polar research, underscoring their ambitions in scientific and technological development.

Erdogan said the leaders also discussed pressing regional issues, with particular attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

“Our cooperation isn’t just economic — it’s built on mutual understanding in addressing regional challenges,” he added.

The visit marks another chapter in the evolving partnership between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, turning what was once a cautious diplomatic relationship into one of the region’s most dynamic partnerships.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties