US President Donald Trump has lashed out at his Russian counterpart, saying he was "very, very unhappy" with Vladimir Putin, who he claimed had deceived four of his predecessors.

"It's been proven over the years. He's fooled a lot of people…. He fooled [Bill] Clinton, [George] Bush, [Barrack] Obama, [Joe] Biden. He didn't fool me," Trump said on Monday during an Oval office meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kiev via NATO.

"But what I do say is that at a certain point, you know, ultimately talk doesn't talk. It's got to be action. It's got to be results and I hope he does it. It's potentially such a great country to be wasting so many people on…"

Trump demanded that Russia end its Ukraine war within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions while blaming former US President Biden for the war.

"It wasn't my war, it was Biden's war. It's not my war. I'm trying to get you out of it and we want to see it end,” Trump said, adding "This is a Democrat war, not a Republican or Trump war. This is a war that would have never happened. It shouldn't have happened."

He said he was "disappointed" with President Putin "because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn't seem to get there. So based on that, we're going to be doing secondary tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days."

During their talks, Trump and Rutte also unveiled a deal under which the NATO military alliance would buy billions of dollars of arms from the United States — including Patriot anti-missile batteries — and then send them to Ukraine.

"This is really big," said Rutte, as he touted a deal aimed at easing Trump's long-held complaints that the US is paying more than European and NATO allies to aid Ukraine.

Germany, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Britain were among the buyers helping Ukraine, added the NATO chief.

Pivot toward Putin and U-turn

Trump attempted a rapprochement with Putin shortly after starting his second term, in a bid to honour his election campaign pledge to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours.

His pivot toward Putin sparked fears in Kiev that he was about to sell out Ukraine, especially after Trump and his team berated Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on February 28.