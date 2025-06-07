An aid ship with 12 activists on board has reached the Egyptian coast and is nearing the besieged Palestinian territory, organisers said.

In a statement from London on Saturday, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza, a member organisation of the flotilla coalition, said the ship had entered Egyptian waters.

The group said it remains in contact with international legal and human rights bodies to ensure the safety of those on board, warning that any interception would constitute "a blatant violation of international humanitarian law".

A European parliament member on board the vessel urged governments to "guarantee safe passage for the Freedom Flotilla."

"We are now sailing off the Egyptian coast," an activist told AFP. "We are all good," she added.

The Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, left Sicily last week with a cargo of relief supplies "to break Israel's blockade on Gaza".

Endless onslaught

The Palestinian territory was under Israeli naval blockade even before October 7, 2023 and Israel has enforced its blockade with military action in the past.