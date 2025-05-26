US President Donald Trump has agreed to extend the deadline for the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on European Union goods until July 9 following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump said on Sunday on his Truth Social platform that von der Leyen requested the extension during their conversation and that "talks will begin rapidly."

He described the decision to grant the request as "a privilege."

Von der Leyen also confirmed the call, saying the EU is ready to move "swiftly and decisively" to advance negotiations.

"The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship," she said.