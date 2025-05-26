BIZTECH
Trump agrees to delay 50% tariffs on EU until July 9
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Trump that talks will "begin rapidly" and that a delay was needed to reach a good deal.
Trump previously threatened to impose steep tariffs on EU imports starting June 1, citing what he called unfair trade practices and barriers that harm US companies. / AP
May 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump has agreed to extend the deadline for the imposition of a 50 percent tariff on European Union goods until July 9 following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump said on Sunday on his Truth Social platform that von der Leyen requested the extension during their conversation and that "talks will begin rapidly."

He described the decision to grant the request as "a privilege."

Von der Leyen also confirmed the call, saying the EU is ready to move "swiftly and decisively" to advance negotiations.

"The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship," she said.

"To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9," she added.

Trump previously threatened to impose steep tariffs on EU imports starting June 1, citing what he called unfair trade practices and barriers that harm US companies.

The threat roiled global markets.

The exchange suggests a temporary easing of tensions between Washington and Brussels, though significant differences remain over tariffs, subsidies and regulatory policies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
