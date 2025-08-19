Mediators are awaiting Israel's response after Hamas accepted a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal, Qatar said.

In a news briefing in Doha, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari called the Palestinian resistance group’s response to the ceasefire proposal “very positive” and “almost identical” to what Israel agreed to.

The current proposal is “the best that can be offered at present, and the best possible option to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people,” the spokesperson said.

“We are still waiting for the Israeli response after Hamas accepted the plan,” he added.

Hamas said on Monday that it accepted a proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators for a Gaza ceasefire, without providing details about the proposal’s content.