Israeli snipers from a secretive “Ghost Unit” admitted to deliberately targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including the killing of four members of the Doghmush family in November 2023, according to confessions uncovered in a five-month international investigation.

The probe, conducted by the Guardian in collaboration with the Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ), Paper Trail Media, Der Spiegel, and ZDF, confirmed that Israeli forces killed civilians on November 22, 2023, in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood.

Eyewitness accounts, medical records, death certificates, and geolocated video evidence all corroborated the findings.

Among the key revelations was the testimony of Daniel Raab, a US-born sniper who grew up in Illinois before joining Israel’s military Ghost Unit, known in Hebrew as “Refaim.”

In an interview shared on social media by Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi, Raab admitted to executing 19-year-old Salem Doghmush, who was unarmed and attempting to retrieve the body of his slain brother, Mohammed.

'Was the corpse really that important?'

“That was my first execution,” Raab said after being shown drone footage of Salem collapsing.

Asked why he fired, Raab acknowledged Salem was unarmed but dismissed the act: “Honestly, I don’t care. Was the corpse really that important?”

Raab further claimed his unit killed 105 people during its deployment, calling the figure “impressive.”

He described how civilians believed they were safe in ordinary clothes, only to be proven wrong: “That’s what snipers are for.”

Doghmush family targeted one by one

According to survivors, Mohammed Doghmush was shot first. His brother Salem was then killed while trying to recover his body.