TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
"Guided by the collective will of our leaders, the result-oriented approach displayed by both sides to end losses in war is commendable," says Hakan Fidan.
Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
The two sides agreed to swap all seriously wounded and sick prisoners, as well as prisoners of war under age 25. / AA
June 2, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has praised the "constructive atmosphere" during the second Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul on Monday, saying the “parties built on the points they had agreed upon during the first meeting.”

He said on X that the parties agreed on an "expanded" humanitarian exchange, shared memoranda reflecting their perspectives on the ceasefire and settlement, and agreed to begin technical-level work on these texts in the coming days.

The parties also decided to continue preparations for a possible meeting at the leaders' level, he added.

"Guided by the collective will of our leaders, the result-oriented approach displayed by both sides to end the losses caused by the war is commendable," Fidan said.

“In this historic process, I would like to once again thank both countries for their trust in Türkiye.”

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan hails Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul as 'significant achievement'
Recommended

The second round of negotiations lasted for over an hour.

Russia was represented by a delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, while Ukraine's delegation was headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.​​​​​​​ The two sides agreed to swap all seriously wounded and sick prisoners, as well as prisoners of war under age 25.

Istanbul hosted the previous round of talks on May 16, resulting in the largest prisoner swap between the two countries since the start of the conflict in February 2022.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul talks: Ukraine, Russia agree on major prisoner, body exchange deal

Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh