Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that Muslims will never give up their rights over East Jerusalem, vowing continued support for Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.

"We will not allow Jerusalem to be defiled by unholy hands, though I know the resentment of Hitler admirers may never truly fade," Erdogan said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Turkish Foreign Ministry building in Ankara.

He described Jerusalem as a spiritual centre sacred to Muslims alongside Mecca and Medina, adding that Türkiye would continue to push for an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"No one can prevent us from standing by the oppressed people of Gaza who are struggling to survive under Israel's brutal attacks," he said.

Erdogan highlighted the city’s history under Muslim rule, saying it became a place of coexistence where the rights of Christians and Jews were respected.

Türkiye’s struggle for Jerusalem to become "a city of peace, security and harmony" would continue without pause, he said.

Criticism of Israel

The president denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused Israel of fuelling instability across the region.

"Those who believe they can build a secure future with oppression, and genocide at the cost of innocent children's lives will drown in the blood they have shed," he said.