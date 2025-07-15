The defeated July 15, 2016, coup attempt marked one of the most critical turning points in Türkiye’s history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony for July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day at parliament in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said the coup attempt was a tough test that the state and the nation overcame with pride.

On the night of the coup attempt, the true greatness of Türkiye was more strongly and clearly understood, he said.

Erdogan expressed gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, the veterans who defended the nation, the citizens who filled the streets to resist the coup attempt, and the millions abroad who supported Türkiye during that critical night.

He said the call to prayer recited on the night of July 15 echoed not only in Türkiye but across cities like Skopje (North Macedonia), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Cairo, as prayers for Türkiye rose from thousands of kilometres away, from Pakistan to Indonesia, Bosnia to Somalia.

True stance

The Turkish president said the night of July 15 was a heroic epic that will be remembered with pride, calling it “a victory of bare hands over tanks, planes, and bombs.”

He called it the triumph of a brave nation over traitors.

“This epic is the latest proof of how big, strong, alive and invincible we are when united as a nation,” he said, adding that the coup plot by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) collapsed under the people's courageous resistance and that the nation not only stopped a coup but also repelled an attempted occupation.

Erdogan also stated that the night of July 15 revealed the true stance of individuals across the nation, as some courageously resisted the coup attempt while others dismissed the struggle or remained indifferent.