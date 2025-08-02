International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has faced escalating threats, political pressure, intelligence activity, and sexual misconduct allegations amid his investigation into Israeli war crimes, Middle East Eye (MEE) has reported.

Friday’s report describes a coordinated campaign involving threats from British and US officials, alleged Mossad surveillance in The Hague, and what Khan described as reprisals tied to his pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

During a meeting in May 2024, British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufman reportedly warned Khan: “They will destroy you and they will destroy the court.” Khan’s wife, present at the time, said it was a clear threat. Khan reportedly replied: “I agree.”

According to the report, former UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told Khan in a phone call that seeking arrest warrants would be “like dropping a hydrogen bomb,” warning that the UK could defund the ICC and withdraw from the Rome Statute.

US Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly told Khan during a conference call: “You may as well shoot the hostages yourself,” and added: “We will sanction you.”

He also said: “The ICC was made for Africa and Putin, not democracies like Israel.”

“Attempt not just to destroy Khan but the ICC”

Following the threats, Dutch authorities briefed Khan on suspected Mossad activity in The Hague. In a letter to the ICC’s oversight body, Khan asked for guidance:

“Given the security factor and the nature of the threats … I would like your advice as to how we can manage security risks and threats in a manner that cannot be considered a reprisal.”

The report also detailed sexual misconduct allegations against Khan, which he “strenuously denied.”