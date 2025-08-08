Intel Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan on Thursday said the chipmaker is engaging with the US administration to clarify concerns and ensure accurate information is provided after President Donald Trump demanded his immediate resignation earlier in the day.

Trump called the CEO "highly conflicted" due to his alleged ties to Chinese firms, raising doubts about plans to turn around the struggling chipmaker.

"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, a day after Senator Tom Cotton said he had written to Intel questioning Lip-Bu Tan's connections to firms in China.

In a statement issued Thursday, Tan said the company was "engaged with the Trump administration to address the concerns raised and ensure officials "have the facts."

Intel is one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies, but its fortunes have been dwarfed by Asian powerhouses TSMC and Samsung, which dominate the made-to-order semiconductor business.

In Cotton's letter, posted on his website, the senator alleged Tan controls dozens of Chinese companies and holds stakes in hundreds of Chinese advanced manufacturing and chip firms.

"At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People's Liberation Army," Cotton wrote.

The Republican Senator also noted Tan's role as the previous head of Cadence Design Systems, which he said recently "pleaded guilty to illegally selling its products to a Chinese military university."

Cotton said while serving in that role, Tan transferred "its technology to an associated Chinese semiconductor company without obtaining licenses."