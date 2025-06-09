Boston Consulting Group’s CEO apologised to staff and admitted that there were “process failures” in the company’s decision to help design and run a controversial Israeli-backed group, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), to deliver aid to Palestine’s Gaza, reported The Washington Post.

According to The Washington Post, Christoph Schweizer said the firm had fired two partners involved in the Israeli-American effort and launched a “formal investigation” to ensure “this does not happen again.”

In the email, he wrote: “I deeply regret that in this situation, we fell short — of our own standards and of the trust that you, our clients and our broader communities place in BCG. I am sorry for how deeply disappointing this has been to many BCGers around the world.”

In an official statement, the first said that it agreed in October 2024 to provide “pro bono support to help establish an aid organisation intended to operate alongside multilateral efforts to deliver humanitarian support to Gaza.”

The letter is the latest fallout from the decision by Israel and the United States to bypass the UN and channel the delivery of essential aid through the GHF, “an opaque entity that has limited aid delivery to a few distribution hubs overseen by US private security contractors in coordination with the Israel Defence Forces (army)”.

Last week, the firm announced that it had ended its participation in the GHF amid intense criticism about its operations. The Washington Post first reported on the firm’s withdrawal, saying it withdrew personnel from Tel Aviv in late April.

The GHF has been facing criticism from the UN and other aid groups, who expressed concerns about the independence of the programme.