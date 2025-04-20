Thousands of people have gathered in Istanbul’s Uskudar district to denounce Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, holding a mass rally titled “Gaza is Dying! Rise Up!” organised by humanitarian groups.

The demonstration took place on Sunday, as crowds marched to Uskudar Square in protest of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands since 7 October 2023.

Protesters waved Turkish and Palestinian flags, chanted slogans including “Down with oppressor Israel” and held signs reading “50,800+ martyred in Palestine” and “The blockade in Gaza is illegal.”

Participants voiced solidarity with the people of Gaza, with speakers calling on Muslim-majority states to oppose what they described as Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Addressing the crowd, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation Deputy Chairperson Ahmet Goksun condemned Israel’s atrocities, saying the country had been broadcasting brutality to the world through its siege on Gaza.

“End this barbarity, this genocide and savagery now,” he urged.