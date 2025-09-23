Türkiye has lifted some of the retaliatory tariffs on US imports like passenger cars and fruits ahead of a much-anticipated meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump later this week.

Most of the retaliatory tariffs that Ankara has lifted this week date back to 2018 when Trump doubled the tariff on Turkish products, like steel and aluminium.

In response, Türkiye had also doubled tariffs on some of the US imports, most notably passenger cars, alcohol and tobacco. Ankara called the countermove a retaliation for the “deliberate attacks” on the Turkish economy.

Türkiye’s latest decision to cut back tariffs on US goods is being viewed as a sign of warming relations between Ankara and Washington.

Trump has said he expects to conclude “trade and military deals” during the ongoing US visit by President Erdogan.

The Trump administration has used tariffs as an economic weapon against not only its rivals like Russia but also allies such as India and Canada, ostensibly to reduce a massive trade deficit, create jobs and reshape global supply chains in its favour.