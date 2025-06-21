Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil has been released after 104 days in federal immigration detention, following a court ruling that sharply criticised the US government's legal basis for his continued confinement.

Khalil, who had become a prominent face of pro-Palestine student protests across US campuses, walked out of a federal facility in Louisiana on Friday and is expected to return to New York to reunite with his wife and infant son, who was born while he was in detention.

"Justice prevailed, but it’s very long overdue," Khalil said outside the facility.

"This shouldn’t have taken three months."

The US District Court in New Jersey ordered Khalil's release after Judge Michael Farbiarz said the government had failed to meet the legal standards for continued detention.

The judge also stated that it would be "highly, highly unusual" to continue detaining a legal US resident who faced no violent charges and had demonstrated a willingness to comply with court proceedings.

Legal tug-of-war

His release came just hours after an immigration judge denied him bond and ordered his removal from the US — a ruling the Trump administration insists overrides the district court's decision.

In a sharply worded statement, the administration accused the judge of overstepping.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has led the push to deport Khalil, invoking a Cold War-era statute allowing the removal of foreigners deemed harmful to US foreign policy.

He argues that non-citizens do not enjoy the same constitutional protections and has labelled Khalil’s activism a national security threat.

The Trump administration has claimed that participation in anti-Israel protests is tantamount to antisemitism and grounds for deportation.

Civil rights groups reject this framing, arguing it conflates criticism of Israeli policy with hate speech in an attempt to stifle dissent.

Khalil said his time in the Jena, Louisiana detention centre exposed him to "a different reality about this country that supposedly champions human rights and liberty and justice."