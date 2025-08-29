Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has sued the Trump administration to block the president’s attempt to fire her, launching an unprecedented legal battle that could test the political independence of the US central bank.

No president has sought to dismiss a Fed governor in the institution’s 112-year history until Donald Trump posted a letter on his Truth Social account late on Monday declaring Cook was fired.

Trump said the reason was allegations that she committed mortgage fraud in 2021, before joining the Fed board.

Cook has not been charged with any crime. Legal experts say such a dismissal would normally require due process, giving her the chance to respond to the allegations.

The Supreme Court has previously signalled that presidents cannot remove Fed officials over policy disagreements, but they may do so "for cause," typically misconduct or neglect of duty.

Whether Trump’s move meets that threshold is now likely to be decided in court.

Trump vs Fed