The last time Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House, his dark military-style outfit drew scorn from US President Donald Trump, who wears suits every day.

Zelenskyy's garb at that February meeting featured in a disastrous session with Trump in which the two leaders bickered and the Ukrainian president was escorted out of the White House early, without lunch.

On Monday, with his country facing pressure to accept a peace deal to end Europe's deadliest war in 80 years, Zelenskyy showed up for his talks with Trump wearing more formal attire.

The black-on-black ensemble, sans tie, wasn't exactly a suit, but it seemed to please Trump all the same.

Brian Glenn, a conservative reporter, who had asked Zelenskyy in February why he was not wearing a suit complimented the Ukraine leader on the attire he chose for his latest Oval Office session with Trump.

"You look fabulous in that suit," the reporter said.

Trump jumped in saying, "I said the same thing." Turning to Zelenskyy, Trump said "that’s the one that attacked you last time."

"I apologise," Glenn chipped in.

This time, Zelenskyy got in a good-natured dig.

"I remember that," Zelenskyy said as laughter rippled through the room.

"You're wearing the same suit," he told the reporter, drawing laughter. "I changed."