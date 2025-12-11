Washington, DC — Morocco gears up to host the 34th African Cup of Nations from 21 December to 18 January 2026, with 24 teams competing for the continent’s top football prize.

The group stage consists of 6 groups, Group A, which includes the host Morocco, Mali, Zambia, and Comoros. Group B includes Egypt, South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

Group C includes Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania. Group D, containing Cameroon, Ivory Coast (defending champions), Gabon and Mozambique.

Group E: Algeria, Senegal, DR Congo, Burkina Faso; and finally, Group F: Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Benin, and Botswana.

Though the tournament features many familiar teams, AFCON is famously unpredictable, with less powerful teams frequently rising to challenge the continent’s traditional powerhouses.

Here is a breakdown of the teams that have a good chance of claiming the trophy, and other teams to look out for:

Teams with the best chances of winning the trophy:

Morocco

As hosts, Morocco enters the tournament as one of the leading contenders for the trophy.

Though the Lions of Atlas automatically qualified as hosts, they still participated in the qualifying matches, winning all eight games and scoring 22 goals while conceding only two.

Despite the likely absence of PSG's Achraf Hakimi due to injury, the team still has big names, including Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui , Roma's Neil El Aynaoui , Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz , Fenerbahce's Youssef En-Nesyri and others.

Competing on home soil offers Morocco a distinct advantage, buoyed by the support of its fans.

The team eschews rigid formations, yet often favours a 4-3-3 setup, striking a balance between defence and attack while leveraging pacey wingers to drive offensive play.

The Moroccan team is currently ranked 11th in the FIFA rankings.

Senegal

Although Senegal has always had good runs in the AFCONs, the team only won the trophy once in 2021 after beating Egypt in the penalty shootouts in the final.

This time, the Lions of Teranga are coming with hopes of clinching their second title, with Al Nassr's Sadio Mane , Bayern Munich's Nicolas Jackson , Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr , and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye leading their march.

Senegal usually follows a 4-2-3-1 formation, and relies on physical attributes like pace and power.

Senegal is currently ranked 19th in the FIFA rankings. Their highest ranking was 17th.

Ivory Coast (Defending champions)

Ivory Coast had quite the dramatic triumph in the 2024 AFCON final , after a late winner sealed the trophy for the Elephants in a 2-1 victory over Nigeria.

This, however, was a part of a larger comeback story during the tournament they hosted.

The team was close to being knocked out in the group stages, and only qualified as one of the four third-placed teams.

During the group stages, the coach was sacked mid-tournament due to poor performance and replaced by an interim coach.

Ivory Coast cannot be dismissed as an underdog, yet the team has not consistently been regarded among the foremost favourites for the trophy.

Although the squad isn't as strong as prior ones that included legends like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, Ivory Coast still have one of the highest market-value teams in the tournament, with €291.43m market value.

Egypt

The Egyptians have already cemented their status as the best African team in history, with a record of 7 African Cup of Nations titles. But after their last AFCON victory in 2010, the Pharaohs found themselves in a tough spot due to a series of problems that came at once.

Initially, Egypt faced the challenge of a mass exodus, as many players from their celebrated "Golden Generation," dominant in Africa from 1998 to 2010, were retiring.

However, the Egyptians rebounded quickly, qualifying for AFCON in 2017 and reaching the final in both 2017 and 2021.

People see this as Egypt's best chance to regain its place on the throne of Africa, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush leading the Pharaohs.

Egypt typically favours a measured, controlled buildup in possession, while relying on counter-attacks and set-piece strategies when out of the ball.

Egypt is currently ranked 34th in the FIFA rankings. Its highest was the 9th.

Algeria

The Desert Warriors come to this AFCON with the hopes of winning their third African trophy after their last one in 2019.