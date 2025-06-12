The UN General Assembly has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged "all necessary measures" to pressure Israel into ending its genocide in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Following a US veto of a similar push in the Security Council last week, the General Assembly adopted on Thursday the non-binding resolution by a vote of 149-12, with 19 abstentions.

US and its ally Israel along with 10 other countries stood against the resolution.

The General Assembly also adopted a draft resolution urging member states to take all measures necessary to ensure Israel's compliance with international law.

The resolution, which also highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine, notes the need for accountability to ensure that Israel respects its international law obligations.

Submitted by Spain along with more than 30 other states, the resolution was backed by 149 countries, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining.

"As a matter of urgency, the international community must launch a robust message, a message with regard to the situation in Gaza, and we strongly encourage all member states to vote in favour of this draft resolution," Spain's UN envoy Hector Gomez Hernandez said before the vote.

Hernandez noted that the draft resolution stressed the commitment to the two-state solution while "firmly rejecting any attempts at demographic change in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank."

Israel using 'starvation as weapons'

Prior to the vote, Palestine's envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour described the wording of the draft resolution as "the strongest to date on these matters".

"Israel's continuing disregard and blatant contempt for the rules of international law, the resolutions of UN bodies and the positions of states around the world must lead to the translation of this language into resolute action, and it has to be done now," Mansour said.

Arguing that the resolution "strongly condemns any use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and the unlawful denial of humanitarian access", he said it also "stresses the obligation not to deprive civilians" of their basic needs for survival in the enclave.

"No arms, no money, no trade to oppress Palestinians, ethnically cleanse them and steal their land. Use the tools available to you," he urged.