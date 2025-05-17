Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has addressed the Turkish-American community in a video message during the 42nd Turkish Day Parade held in New York, underscoring the event’s symbolic value for Türkiye and the Turkish diaspora.

The parade and accompanying events were organised on Sunday under the coordination of the Communications Directorate and drew wide participation from not only the Turkish-American community, but also from representatives of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Azerbaijan, and the wider Turkic world.

Altun described the event as a meaningful symbol of unity, solidarity, and friendship.

“This event is not just a parade but also a sharing of Türkiye’s historical heritage, cultural richness, and powerful vision with the world,” he said.

Türkiye-US strategic relations

Praising the role of the diaspora, Altun emphasised that every participant was a “citizen diplomat” representing Türkiye’s principles and identity abroad.

“The moments when our star-and-crescent flag rises to the sky gain even more meaning through your participation and efforts,” he said.

“With your achievements in civil society, the scientific world, entrepreneurship, sports, culture and arts, you undertake not only your individual presence but also the strong representation of our nation.”

Altun noted the long-standing strategic partnership between Türkiye and the United States, rooted in NATO alliance and cooperation across multiple sectors.

“This partnership plays an important role not only in defence but also in ensuring regional stability and building global peace,” he said.

While acknowledging that differences in opinion occasionally surface, Altun said Türkiye remains committed to advancing the bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, constructive dialogue and shared interests.

He also pointed to expanding ties in trade, investment, and innovation, highlighting the growing momentum in educational and cultural diplomacy efforts between the two countries. These partnerships, he added, serve to build lasting bridges of friendship and strengthen social bonds.

Principled foreign policy, global justice