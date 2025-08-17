WAR ON GAZA
China calls US ‘accomplice to Gaza genocide’ in rights report
Beijing document criticises Washington’s ‘excessive use of unilateral sanctions,’ saying they fuel humanitarian crises.
Israel’s military campaign has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. / AA
August 17, 2025

The US is “an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza,” China said Sunday in its annual report on human rights in the US, released by the State Council Information Office and carried by state-run Xinhua News.

“The United States has been serving as an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza,” the 2024 report said, adding that Washington has “provided unwavering military and diplomatic support to Israel.”

It said that the US has repeatedly thwarted international efforts to secure a ceasefire in the second year of genocide in Gaza, saying Washington “has exercised its veto power seven times to block United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire.”

The report also criticised what it called the “excessive use of unilateral sanctions” by the US, accusing Washington of “fueling humanitarian crises” and being “overwhelmingly the world’s biggest user of unilateral sanctions.”

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians since October 2023, devastated the enclave, and pushed it to the brink of famine, according to the local Health Ministry.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:AA
