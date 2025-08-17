The US is “an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza,” China said Sunday in its annual report on human rights in the US, released by the State Council Information Office and carried by state-run Xinhua News.

“The United States has been serving as an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza,” the 2024 report said, adding that Washington has “provided unwavering military and diplomatic support to Israel.”

It said that the US has repeatedly thwarted international efforts to secure a ceasefire in the second year of genocide in Gaza, saying Washington “has exercised its veto power seven times to block United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire.”

The report also criticised what it called the “excessive use of unilateral sanctions” by the US, accusing Washington of “fueling humanitarian crises” and being “overwhelmingly the world’s biggest user of unilateral sanctions.”