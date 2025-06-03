Google has been found using online content to train its search-based AI tools without the knowledge or consent of the publishers who produced it, according to leaked court testimony .

The documents, which were released during the US antitrust trial on Google’s online search dominance, also reveal that the company’s executives rejected alternative approaches that would have allowed publishers a say in the use of their content by the tech major.

The revelations come amid increased scrutiny globally of similar anti-competitive practices that have led to numerous court cases and government clampdowns on tech giants.

The Google trial is based on a lawsuit based on complaints that the company’s search engine holds an illegal monopoly in online search over rivals like Perplexity and OpenAI.

Chetna Bindra, a Google Search product management executive, explicitly stated that the company had drawn a “hard red line”, requiring all publishers who wanted their content to appear in search results to allow the content to feed Google's AI features.

The documents suggest that Google described a proposal for an alternative approach as “likely unstable” and decided against imposing additional controls. Publishers who were “not satisfied” could choose to remove themselves entirely from search indexing.

Instead of giving alternative options, the tech giant deliberately chose a restrictive path and planned to implement the changes through “ silent updates ” and “no public announcement” about how they were using publishers’ data.

“Do what we say, say what we do, but carefully,” Bindra said in the document.

160 billion content snippets

Google's internal deliberations, displayed in federal court during the May testimony, show the company considered multiple approaches to handle publisher content for AI training.

Among the options discussed was “SGE (search generative experience) only opt-outs”, which would have let publishers stay out of AI-generated summaries without disappearing from the search engine.

Google had to remove around half of what it was using — 80 billion snippets of content out of 160 billion — from its AI training material to comply with opt-out requests.

Under Google's approach, publishers who used an option called Google-Extended to block AI training based on their content but chose to remain in the search engine still found their content feeding the company's most visible AI products.

The internal documents validate what publishers have long suspected.

Google's supposed respect for content creators was performative theatre designed to provide legal cover while the company systematically harvested their work.

Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Raptive, which represents online creators, called the revelation “ a little bit damning ”.

He noted that the documents “pretty clearly show that they knew there was a range of options and they pretty much chose the most conservative, most protective of them — the option that didn't give publishers any controls at all”.

Online search monopoly