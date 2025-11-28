At least 130 Palestinians have been wounded since the start of Israeli military raids in the Tubas governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, according to local officials.
Nedal Odeh, director of ambulance and emergency services in Tubas, told Anadolu agency that 130 Palestinians had been injured after being beaten by Israeli forces since the start of the attack.
The Israeli army has carried out raids in Tubas and several surrounding towns, storming numerous homes, turning some into military posts and causing extensive property damage.
The Palestinian Prisoner Society said Israeli forces arrested 162 Palestinians during the offensive, most of whom were released after field interrogations and what it described as mistreatment.
Dozens of homes were vandalised, had their contents destroyed, or were converted into military outposts after residents were forced to leave.
Force displacement for Palestinians
Palestinian observers warned of expanding illegal settlements and pushing Palestinians toward displacement.
In Jenin, the Israeli army shot dead two young Palestinians on Thursday after they surrendered, according to video footage showing soldiers surrounding a building and firing at close range at the two men as they exited with their hands raised.
Alongside the two-year genocide in Gaza, where nearly 70,000 people have been killed, aggressions by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank have killed at least 1,085 Palestinians and injured 11,000, while more than 20,500 have been detained, according to official Palestinian figures.