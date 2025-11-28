At least 130 Palestinians have been wounded since the start of Israeli military raids in the Tubas governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, according to local officials.

Nedal Odeh, director of ambulance and emergency services in Tubas, told Anadolu agency that 130 Palestinians had been injured after being beaten by Israeli forces since the start of the attack.

The Israeli army has carried out raids in Tubas and several surrounding towns, storming numerous homes, turning some into military posts and causing extensive property damage.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said Israeli forces arrested 162 Palestinians during the offensive, most of whom were released after field interrogations and what it described as mistreatment.

Dozens of homes were vandalised, had their contents destroyed, or were converted into military outposts after residents were forced to leave.