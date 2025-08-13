WORLD
Terrorists bomb major gas pipeline in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
An explosion in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused the suspension of gas supply to Punjab province.
Lakki Marwat has long been a hotbed of terrorism and violence. / Reuters
August 13, 2025

Terrorists have blown up a major gas pipeline in northwestern Pakistan, suspending supply to the country's largest province of Punjab, police said.

The incident, the latest in a series of similar explosions in recent months, occurred in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a local police spokesman, Amir Khan, told the media on Wednesday.

Terrorists detonated explosives planted on the pipeline, he said, adding that the explosion caused the suspension of gas supply to Punjab's Mianwali region.

This was the fourth attack at the same location in less than three months.

There was no immediate word claiming responsibility for the explosion.

However, security forces blame the terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has an extensive record of attacking security forces and government installations.

Security forces conducted a search operation in the area to find the perpetrators.

Lakki Marwat has long been a hotbed of terrorism and violence, with TTP carrying out several attacks on security forces, particularly police officers, in recent years.

