Terrorists have blown up a major gas pipeline in northwestern Pakistan, suspending supply to the country's largest province of Punjab, police said.

The incident, the latest in a series of similar explosions in recent months, occurred in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a local police spokesman, Amir Khan, told the media on Wednesday.

Terrorists detonated explosives planted on the pipeline, he said, adding that the explosion caused the suspension of gas supply to Punjab's Mianwali region.

This was the fourth attack at the same location in less than three months.

There was no immediate word claiming responsibility for the explosion.