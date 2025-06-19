TÜRKİYE
June 19, 2025

Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education announces that 26 Turkish universities are included in the QS 2026 World University Rankings, which includes 1,500 universities from 106 countries and regions around the world.

Türkiye is the fourth country that has made the most progress among countries with more than 20 universities in the rankings.

It was reported that 11 Turkish universities are included in the top 1,000, 9 of which increased their rankings compared to the previous year, 2 of which maintained their positions, and no university fell.

The statement stated that 2 Turkish universities entered the top 300, 4 Turkish universities entered the top 400, and 6 Turkish universities entered the top 500.

METU ranked 269th, ITU ranked 298th, and became one of the top 300 universities in the world, while Koc University ranked 323rd, and Bogazici University ranked 371st and took its place among the top 400 universities. Sabanci University ranked 404th, and Bilkent University ranked 415th, and managed to enter the top 500 universities in the world. Thus, 6 Turkish universities ranked among the top 500 universities in the world.

Hacettepe University ranked 571st, Istanbul University 628th, Ankara University 697th, Yildiz Technical University 736th and Gazi University 915th in the ranking of universities in the 1000.

According to the QS Türkiye report, METU, Bogazici, and ITU ranked among the world's top 100 universities in the "Employer Reputation" indicator, and the international academic reputation of Turkish higher education, Turkish universities, and Türkiye is rapidly increasing.

Council of Higher Education President Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar says, "This success is not a coincidence. We all worked hard together. We will achieve even better. I congratulate all our universities that entered the rankings and made an effort."

SOURCE:AA
