US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
Top court issues brief, unsigned order that says Trump's request "is deferred pending oral argument".
Governor Lisa Cook has sued to prevent the action, alleging that her attempted firing violates a federal law. / Reuters
October 1, 2025

The US Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump from immediately firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook and declined to intervene while her lawsuit continues.

The top court issued a brief, unsigned order that said Trump's request "is deferred pending oral argument", allowing Cook to remain in her post until at least January 2026, when the court is scheduled to hear arguments over Trump's effort to oust the central bank official.

There was no listed dissent.

Trump has sought to oust Cook on claims of mortgage fraud, which she has denied and which have not been taken to court.

Cook has sued to prevent the action, alleging that her attempted firing violates a federal law known as the Federal Reserve Act that says Fed governors can only be removed for cause.

Her attempted dismissal comes as Trump seeks to pressure the central bank into lowering interest rates.

"I have no intention of being bullied to step down," Cook said in a statement in August.

Her complaint, lodged in federal court in Washington, argues that the president lacks the authority to dismiss a sitting Fed governor.

US District Judge Jia M Cobb granted a preliminary injunction preventing Trump from removing Cook on September 9, prompting Trump to appeal the decision to an appellate court, which also blocked his action.

That prompted Trump to launch an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court, which issued an exceptionally rare decision that did not allow the president to continue with his desired action.

