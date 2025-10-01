The US Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump from immediately firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook and declined to intervene while her lawsuit continues.

The top court issued a brief, unsigned order that said Trump's request "is deferred pending oral argument", allowing Cook to remain in her post until at least January 2026, when the court is scheduled to hear arguments over Trump's effort to oust the central bank official.

There was no listed dissent.

Trump has sought to oust Cook on claims of mortgage fraud, which she has denied and which have not been taken to court.

Cook has sued to prevent the action, alleging that her attempted firing violates a federal law known as the Federal Reserve Act that says Fed governors can only be removed for cause.

Her attempted dismissal comes as Trump seeks to pressure the central bank into lowering interest rates.