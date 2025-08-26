US
2 min read
Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations
Trump says there is sufficient cause for Cook's dismissal, adding that she had a "deceitful and potentially criminal" conduct in a financial matter.
Trump fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations
The move came after Trump warned Cook last week that he would dismiss her if she did not step down. / Reuters Archive
August 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has removed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position, citing allegations of mortgage fraud.

In a letter shared on Truth Social, which he owns, Trump told Cook, "You are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately."

He said there was "sufficient cause" for her dismissal, pointing to a criminal referral that alleged Cook signed conflicting mortgage documents for properties in Michigan and Georgia.

"It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second," Trump wrote.

"The American people must be able to have full confidence in the honesty of the members entrusted with setting policy and overseeing the Federal Reserve. In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot and I do not have such confidence in your integrity," he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake

Years of issues

Recommended

The move came after Trump warned Cook last week that he would dismiss her if she did not step down.

Cook, who was nominated to the Fed's Board of Governors by former president Joe Biden in 2022, has previously denied any wrongdoing and said she has "no intention of being bullied to step down."

The allegations surfaced after Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, a vocal critic of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, accused her of mortgage fraud and referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Two other Biden appointments on the Fed board have some time left in their terms, while Powell could stay on as a governor until 2028 after the end of his term as head of the central bank.

Financial issues have been a regular issue for US central bank officials in recent years. In 2021, the then-presidents of the Dallas and Boston Fed banks both resigned after revelations of active trading in financial markets.

While both were later cleared by the Fed's in-house watchdog of wrongdoing, the central bank's Inspector General nevertheless said their trading created the appearance of a conflict of interest. In response to the controversy, the Fed tightened its ethics rules governing officials' personal investing.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks