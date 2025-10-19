WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel to allow aid into Gaza, reopen crossings after US pressure: report
Israel reportedly promised the US that it would reopen Gaza’s crossings for humanitarian aid starting Monday.
Israel to allow aid into Gaza, reopen crossings after US pressure: report
Israel reverses decision to halt humanitarian aid to Gaza. / AA
October 19, 2025

Israel reversed a decision on Sunday to stop humanitarian aid to Gaza following US pressure, with Tel Aviv pledging to reopen the territory’s crossings on Monday.

Channel 12, citing an unnamed political official, said Tel Aviv backtracked on its earlier decision to suspend aid deliveries to Gaza “until further notice” after pressure from Washington.

The official added that Israel promised the US that it would reopen Gaza’s crossings for humanitarian aid starting Monday.

There was no official Israeli confirmation of the report.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza upon the army’s recommendation, alleging Hamas’ violation of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli air strikes across Gaza on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

Hamas has reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The ceasefire deal was announced on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation, led by group leader Khalil al Hayya, arrived in Egypt to follow up on the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, following a wave of Israeli air strikes in the besieged enclave.

The group said in a statement that the visit aims to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints