Israel reversed a decision on Sunday to stop humanitarian aid to Gaza following US pressure, with Tel Aviv pledging to reopen the territory’s crossings on Monday.

Channel 12, citing an unnamed political official, said Tel Aviv backtracked on its earlier decision to suspend aid deliveries to Gaza “until further notice” after pressure from Washington.

The official added that Israel promised the US that it would reopen Gaza’s crossings for humanitarian aid starting Monday.

There was no official Israeli confirmation of the report.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza upon the army’s recommendation, alleging Hamas’ violation of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli air strikes across Gaza on Sunday.