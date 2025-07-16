US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he expected imminent "deescalation" after Israel bombed the Syrian army's headquarters in capital Damascus.

"We think we're on our way towards a real deescalation," he told reporters on Wednesday, citing a "misunderstanding" between Israel and Syria.

"In the next few hours, we hope to see some real progress."

Rubio said the United States was concerned, adding that he had just spoken to the relevant parties over the phone.

"We're going to be working on that issue as we speak. I just got off the phone with the relevant parties. We're very concerned about it, and hopefully we'll have some updates later today. But we're very concerned about it," Rubio added.

Israel killed at least one person and wounded 18 others in its fresh air strikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The state news agency SANA said on Wednesday that warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

Israel's Army Radio confirmed the strike near the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.