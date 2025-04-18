BIZTECH
1 min read
Run robo run: Robots race alongside humans in China marathon
Chinese-made Tien Kung Ultra completed the 21 km course in just 2 hours 40 minutes, topping nearly 20 stagger‑start humanoid entrants.
Run robo run: Robots race alongside humans in China marathon
Nearly 20 robotic companies joined the race. / Photo: AP
April 18, 2025

China has held the world's first humanoid robot race alongside human participants.

Chinese-made Tien Kung Ultra came in first in the half-marathon with a time of nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes on Saturday.

The robot completed the 21-kilometre course without showing any visible signs of fatigue, state-run Global Times reported.

Nearly 20 robotic companies joined the race, including Unitree's G1, Leju Robotics' Kuavo and NOETIX's N2.

For safety reasons, humans and humanoid robots were separated by barriers, and the robots were not subject to the same timing standards as the human runners.

The humanoid robots began the race one at a time, each starting at one-minute intervals following a gunshot signal.

Recommended

Support stations were placed along the route to allow team members to perform maintenance on the robots, such as replacing batteries.

Some of the robots were fitted with specialised designs like hot-swappable battery systems for uninterrupted operation to endure long-distance running.

Certain humanoids were also fitted with protective footwear, while others used abrasion-resistant attachments on their feet.

Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent