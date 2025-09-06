WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli arms firms face scrutiny at Poland defence expo over Gaza war
At Poland's top defence expo, Israeli arms makers Elbit and Rafael were questioned by police and hit by protests over their role in Gaza.
Israeli arms firms face scrutiny at Poland defence expo over Gaza war
(FILE) Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa. / Reuters
September 6, 2025

​​Israeli defence companies came under pressure at Poland’s MSPO defence exhibition this week, as police questioned employees about their roles in the genocidal war in Gaza.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, several representatives of Israeli firms were summoned for questioning after a Polish journalist filed a complaint about their involvement in the war.

Among those questioned were staff from Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Of the 10 questioned, two had already left Poland before being called to answer questions.

The exhibition, held September 2-5 in Kielce, also witnessed a protest where activists sprayed foul-smelling red paint on the Elbit Systems’ booth.

Recommended

The activists accused the Israeli companies of “cooperating in the murder of defenceless Palestinians” and compared their presence at the exhibition to “collaborating with Nazi Germany”.

Police confirmed that they had opened an investigation into the incident.

The MSPO exhibition, described by organisers as one of Europe’s most important defence industry gatherings, brought together companies, military officials and delegations from dozens of countries.

Israel’s contingent included Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bird Aerosystems, D-Fend Solutions and Smart Shooter.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
UK bans Israelis from prestigious military academy over Gaza genocide