WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
Organisers say the aid flotilla is now 570 km (307.7 nautical miles) from Gaza.
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
Germany also called on Israel to avoid targeting the flotilla. / AA
September 29, 2025

An international aid flotilla is approaching Gaza in a bid to break an Israeli blockade on the Palestinian enclave, organisers have said.

“We are 570 kilometres (307.7 nautical miles) away from reaching Gaza,” the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza said on X on Monday.

Tony La Piccirella, an Italian activist from the Global Sumud Flotilla, said in a video statement that they will reach on Tuesday the point that Madleen and Handala aid ships had been intercepted by Israeli naval forces in previous attempts to lift the Israeli siege and deliver humanitarian aid.

According to a video shared by a Turkish activist on board, a Greek Navy vessel has returned after accompanying the flotilla in international waters, as Italian and Spanish navies continue to provide protection for the activists on board.

“The only thing between us and Gaza right now is the sea,” Ross Ykema, an activist from the Netherlands, said in a video statement.

On July 26, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Handala aid ship as it neared Gaza’s shores and escorted it to Ashdod Port. The vessel had reached about 70 nautical miles from Gaza, surpassing the distance covered by the Madleen, which made it 110 miles before it had been stopped.

A group of activists joined the Global Sumud Flotilla from the Mediterranean on Monday, and two more boats are joining from the Greek Cypriot Administration and Türkiye.

The biggest ship of the flotilla will set sail on Tuesday with 100 on board, the activist said.

RelatedTRT World - Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
Recommended

‘It's getting bigger’

La Piccirella said that, in addition to Italian and Spanish navy vessels that provide protection for the flotilla, three more countries are considering sending more military vessels, without revealing the names of these countries.

“So, it's getting bigger. And it's not about us, about the Global Sumud Flotilla. It's like a movement with hundreds of people at sea and millions of people on land, and it's not stoppable until the siege is broken,” he said.​​​​​​​

The Global Sumud Flotilla, made up of about 50 ships, set sail earlier this month to break Israel’s blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the war-ravaged enclave.

Since March 2, Israel has fully closed Gaza’s crossings, blocking food and aid convoys and deepening famine conditions in the enclave.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

RelatedTRT World - Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza approaches Egypt's northern coast

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump says Hamas ready for 'lasting peace,' demands Israel stop bombing Gaza
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
‘Cruel joke or glimmer of hope’: Recognition rings hollow for Palestinians amid Israel’s carnage
By Husam Maarouf
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
UN: Notion of safe zone in southern Gaza 'farcical' as Israeli war nears second year
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza: a mother's fight to survive
Texas woman gets 5 years for trying to drown Palestinian-American child in hate crime
Hamas weighs Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, response imminent
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests rage in Italy on Day 2 over Israel's storming of Sumud Flotilla, nationwide strike looms