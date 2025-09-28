The Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza has reached a point north of Marsa Matrouh on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, its organisers announced.
The fleet is expected to sail within hours to waters north of the city of Alexandria, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza said on X on Sunday.
"We expect the Zionists to commit a war crime against us at any time as we are getting closer to Gaza," it added.
Separately, the Global Sumud Flotilla said: "Our lead vessels, OHWAYLA & ALL IN, are now just 678 kilometres from Gaza, with an estimated arrival in 3 to 4 days. Our fleet now stands at 44 vessels, strengthened by the recent launch of two new boats sailing towards the fleet."
It added that "in just two days, the flotilla will enter the high-risk zone. Our determination is absolute, but this is the moment where your global vigilance and solidarity are needed most."
Earlier, the committee said it would dispatch a boat carrying journalists and medical professionals to the Israel-blockaded Gaza.
In a statement, it said the vessel, set to sail on October 1, will carry over 100 international media workers and doctors.
Interception
Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that Israel is preparing to intercept and take control of the flotilla, which is expected to reach the shores of Gaza in four days, coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
According to the broadcaster, Israel's naval commando unit Shayetet 13 has conducted field exercises in recent days "to seize the ships at sea," claiming the drills aimed to "minimise harm to participants."
It added that Israel recently approached the flotilla organisers, offering to transfer humanitarian aid via Ashkelon Port, Greek-administered Southern Cyprus, or even through the Vatican, but the organisers refused — a move Tel Aviv considers a deliberate provocation.
If carried out, the expected Israeli operation would mirror the interception of the Madleen and Handala aid vessels in June and July, respectively.
The flotilla set sail earlier this month to break Israel's blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the enclave.
Since March 2, Israel has fully closed Gaza's crossings, blocking food and aid convoys and deepening starvation conditions in the enclave.
Israel, as the occupying power, has a record of intercepting ships headed to Gaza, seizing vessels and deporting activists. Critics describe such actions as piracy.
The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.