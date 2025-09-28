The Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza has reached a point north of Marsa Matrouh on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, its organisers announced.

The fleet is expected to sail within hours to waters north of the city of Alexandria, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza said on X on Sunday.

"We expect the Zionists to commit a war crime against us at any time as we are getting closer to Gaza," it added.

Separately, the Global Sumud Flotilla said: "Our lead vessels, OHWAYLA & ALL IN, are now just 678 kilometres from Gaza, with an estimated arrival in 3 to 4 days. Our fleet now stands at 44 vessels, strengthened by the recent launch of two new boats sailing towards the fleet."

It added that "in just two days, the flotilla will enter the high-risk zone. Our determination is absolute, but this is the moment where your global vigilance and solidarity are needed most."

Earlier, the committee said it would dispatch a boat carrying journalists and medical professionals to the Israel-blockaded Gaza.

In a statement, it said the vessel, set to sail on October 1, will carry over 100 international media workers and doctors.

Interception