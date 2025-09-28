WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza approaches Egypt's northern coast
International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza says they expect Israel to commit a war crime against them at any time.
Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza approaches Egypt's northern coast
Earlier, the committee said it would dispatch a boat carrying journalists and medical professionals to the Israel-blockaded Gaza. / Reuters Archive
September 28, 2025

The Global Sumud aid flotilla bound for Gaza has reached a point north of Marsa Matrouh on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, its organisers announced.

The fleet is expected to sail within hours to waters north of the city of Alexandria, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza said on X on Sunday.

"We expect the Zionists to commit a war crime against us at any time as we are getting closer to Gaza," it added.

Separately, the Global Sumud Flotilla said: "Our lead vessels, OHWAYLA & ALL IN, are now just 678 kilometres from Gaza, with an estimated arrival in 3 to 4 days. Our fleet now stands at 44 vessels, strengthened by the recent launch of two new boats sailing towards the fleet."

It added that "in just two days, the flotilla will enter the high-risk zone. Our determination is absolute, but this is the moment where your global vigilance and solidarity are needed most."

Earlier, the committee said it would dispatch a boat carrying journalists and medical professionals to the Israel-blockaded Gaza.

In a statement, it said the vessel, set to sail on October 1, will carry over 100 international media workers and doctors.

RelatedTRT World - Global Sumud flotilla reports explosions, drones and communications jamming

Interception

Recommended

Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that Israel is preparing to intercept and take control of the flotilla, which is expected to reach the shores of Gaza in four days, coinciding with the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

According to the broadcaster, Israel's naval commando unit Shayetet 13 has conducted field exercises in recent days "to seize the ships at sea," claiming the drills aimed to "minimise harm to participants."

It added that Israel recently approached the flotilla organisers, offering to transfer humanitarian aid via Ashkelon Port, Greek-administered Southern Cyprus, or even through the Vatican, but the organisers refused — a move Tel Aviv considers a deliberate provocation.

If carried out, the expected Israeli operation would mirror the interception of the Madleen and Handala aid vessels in June and July, respectively.

The flotilla set sail earlier this month to break Israel's blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, to the enclave.

Since March 2, Israel has fully closed Gaza's crossings, blocking food and aid convoys and deepening starvation conditions in the enclave.

Israel, as the occupying power, has a record of intercepting ships headed to Gaza, seizing vessels and deporting activists. Critics describe such actions as piracy.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
‘Cruel joke or glimmer of hope’: Recognition rings hollow for Palestinians amid Israel’s carnage
By Husam Maarouf
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
UN: Notion of safe zone in southern Gaza 'farcical' as Israeli war nears second year
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza: a mother's fight to survive
Texas woman gets 5 years for trying to drown Palestinian-American child in hate crime
Hamas weighs Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, response imminent
Protests rage in Italy on Day 2 over Israel's storming of Sumud Flotilla, nationwide strike looms
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Five US veterans aboard Gaza-bound aid vessel believed to be abducted by Israel
By Noureldein Ghanem
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla